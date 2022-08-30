The Buccaneers are going to let go of one of their veteran defensive backs. But it could just be a roster maneuver.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay is releasing safety Logan Ryan.

As noted by several members of the Bucs beat, because Ryan is a veteran, he’s not subject to waivers. That means the Buccaneers could let him go and bring him back easily. The club needs a roster spot for center Ryan Jensen, who is set to be placed on injured reserve with his knee injury. But Jensen cannot be placed on IR until the 53-man rosters are set in order to be eligible to return later this season.

Ryan signed with the Buccaneers in March. He is coming off a pair of seasons with the Giants. Last year, Ryan recorded 117 total tackles, eight passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and 1.0 sacks in 2021.

Overall, Ryan has played 140 games with 115 starts for New England, Tennessee, and New York. He has 18 career picks, 13.0 sacks, and 14 force fumbles

Bucs to release Logan Ryan, but he could return soon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk