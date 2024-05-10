Who will the Bucs play at nickel cornerback?

Nickel cornerback has become a de facto starting position in the modern NFL. It is also one of the few positions on the Buccaneers’ roster that is up for grabs heading into the 2024 season. While last year’s starter, undrafted rookie Christian Izien, is returning, he faces much more competition this year thanks to several additions Tampa Bay made this offseason.

Izien was one of the bigger surprises among the Bucs’ considerable rookie class last season. He was entrusted with the starting nickel role from Week 1 and played more snaps (780) than any Bucs defensive rookie in 2024, including first-round pick Calijah Kancey.

While Izien was not perfect in coverage, he was a more than adequate starter both in coverage and run support. He caught two interceptions and recorded 65 total tackles, including three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles, during the season. Izien also played in every game last season.

It might not have surprised anyone if the Bucs opted to roll into 2024 with Izien slotted in as the undisputed nickel corner. That is not what Tampa Bay appears to be doing.

Tampa Bay added two players this offseason who are in line to compete for the nickel spot. First, they signed former Houston Texans CB Tavierre Thomas. Then the Bucs took Georgia safety Tykee Smith in the third round of this year’s draft.

Thomas was Houston’s slot corner the past three seasons. At 5’10” and 202 pounds, he is a little bigger and longer than Izien, though that should not suggest Thomas is more durable. Thomas has landed on injured reserve in each of the last two seasons.

When healthy, Thomas is a solid defender. From 2021 to 2022, Thomas allowed just 4.1 pass yards per target and a 59.7% reception rate. These figures ticked up to 8.5 yards per target and an 82.1% catch rate in 2023, though injuries might have contributed to his diminished production.

Thomas’ main advantage over Izien is his experience, having six seasons in the NFL under his belt. What is most likely to play against him is his recent injury troubles, which could cede the nickel position by default. Thomas is also signed to a one-year veteran-minimum contract, which effectively makes this season a tryout rather than a long-term commitment.

Tykee Smith enjoys a bit more security as a 2024 third-round pick. A solid defender dating back to his two years with West Virginia, Smith broke out in 2024, nabbing four interceptions and recording two sacks. His main weakness is tackling as he missed 14.8% of his tackles as a Bulldog.

The nickel competition has all the makings of a tight battle. Smith and Thomas are nearly the same size and are both a little bigger than Izien, but Izien is the better athlete among the trio. Izien also has the edge when it comes to familiarity with Todd Bowles’ defense.

As a rookie, Smith has the biggest hill to climb to win the starting job but should factor in as a rotational player. The battle should come down to Izien and Thomas. If Izien can take a step in his development, he should be able to retain his starting position. Thomas still has a window to slide into the role, but his ability to remain on the field will be paramount.

