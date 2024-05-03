Bucs OLB Yaya Diaby ready to build on rookie success in 2024

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed a massive steal in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft in Louisville edge defender Yaya Diaby, who made an instant impact in his rookie season.

Diaby racked up 7.5 sacks in his first NFL campaign, quickly establishing himself as the Bucs’ best pass rusher off the edge.

Heading into his sophomore season, Diaby is primed for even bigger things, as he looks to eclipse the double-digit sack mark and continue to round out his skill set as a run defender and in coverage.

Don’t be surprised if Diaby tops 10 sacks this season, and earns respect as one of the better young outside linebackers in the league.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire