Bucs’ Logan Ryan talks return to Nashville in practice with Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan was one of the familiar faces coming back to Nashville on Wednesday during the team’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan was a total class act and fan-favorite over three seasons with the Titans and was responsible for nabbing the pick-six that helped finish off the Tom Brady era in New England back in 2019.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing with Titans fans since Tennessee decided not to bring Ryan back in 2020, which led to him signing with the New York Giants.

In 2021, the veteran stirred up some controversy after criticizing the Titans’ fan base for being “non-existent,” while also saying “you couldn’t even get fans to the game, you had to put tickets half off to get fans to the game.”

Ryan would later say he “meant no disrespect,” and he even got some support from Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, but there’s no question the comment left Ryan worse off with Titans fans, many of whom wanted him back in 2020 when he hit free agency.

Ryan’s appearance in Nashville on Wednesday was his first since making the comment. He wasn’t asked about the subject but did say he was happy to be back.

“Yeah, it’s great. I love it here,” Ryan said. “This is where my son was born, and my foundation was born. I have great memories here. They’ve got a lot more buildings now — it’s nice, they’ve got a whole parking deck — so hopefully I was a part of that.

I’m happy for the guys. It’s good to see familiar faces and it was good work today.”

Ryan wasn’t the only notable former Titan in attendance on Wednesday. Wide receiver Julio Jones also made his first appearance in Nashville since being cut earlier this offseason. He didn’t speak with the media following practice, though.

