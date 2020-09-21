Bucs center unclear why Brett Favre was allowed to be at a game his family wasn't

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre turned heads when he showed up to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday considering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not allowing fans for the first two games.

Favre was seen walking down to a stadium seat during the Bucs’ 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He was wearing a Tom Brady T-shirt a week after lending his support to the quarterback following his rough debut.

Buccaneers center questions Favre attendance

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen took issue with the situation and publicly wondered why Favre could attend the game, but his own family couldn’t be there.

So he can go to the game but my family can’t? Interesting https://t.co/bSDN7Vd6hD — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) September 21, 2020

Favre was walking through the seats without a mask while those around him had ones on. Wearing a mask is one of the protocols for fans and media members attending games, as well as for coaches on the sidelines.

The Bucs announced earlier this month they will not host fans for the team’s first two home games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday’s win was the team’s home opener. The Bucs play again at home in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They hope to allow fans for ensuing home games, beginning in Week 6 when Favre’s former team, the Green Bay Packers, comes to town.

Favre attends Brady’s game with NFL Films

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre attended the Buccaneers game as a member of the NFL Films crew. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Favre wasn’t at the game strictly as a fan. He was there for his duties as an NFL Films correspondent, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. He’s working on the company’s production of “NFL: The Grind,” which will air on Epix, and working on a piece about Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Favre also has a Panthers connection. Kent Johnson, the team’s director of player wellness, was the best man in the his wedding. According to NBC Sports, Favre was joined by a “couple” of family members and a “pretty decent-sized film crew.”

The plans were made before Favre criticized Bucs coach Bruce Arians for criticizing Brady last week. Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio the person to call out should be Arians.

More NFL from Yahoo Sports: