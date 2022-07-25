Bucs are the best team in ‘Madden NFL 23’

Which team are you playing with? 🎮 pic.twitter.com/JK7kdVndNP — NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2022

We’re just a few weeks away from EA Sports’ release of their “Madden NFL 23” video game, but we already know who the best team in this year’s edition will be.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an overall team rating of 92, the highest of any team in the game. The Buffalo Bills come in second at 89, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers with an 88.

After back-to-back playoff runs, a Super Bowl win and an NFC South title, the Bucs have a stacked roster yet again this year. Despite not being able to bring back their entire starting lineup this time around, Tampa Bay made a handful of impressive additions to fill the vacancies left by free agency and retirement.

