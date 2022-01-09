Bucks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-15) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 5, Charlotte Hornets 6 (Q1 09:18)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Before the game #Hornets head coach James Borrego said getting in foul trouble v. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an issue – Mason Plumlee catches two whistles in 30 seconds. – 7:14 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Two quick fouls on Mason so first player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 7:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton had James Harden last night, LaMelo Ball tonight for the #Bucks – 7:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores the Bucks first point from the line with a free throw. Bucks already down, 4-1, though. – 7:13 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

That LaMelo pass was a “No no he missed the pass by a mi…Oh wait there’s a guy there nvm” – 7:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

One minute into the game and LaMelo Ball already threw a cool pass. I’m pleased.

Durant and LaMelo vs. the Bucks on back-to-back nights is a treat from the scheduling gods. – 7:12 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

So are the Hornets on after the globetrotters or…? – 7:12 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Ridiculous pass from LaMelo to Mason Plumlee from halfcourt for a reverse slam. He spun around and passed it in one motion. – 7:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Hornets. pic.twitter.com/m51V9DjNGF – 7:10 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Alright let’s watch some live Hornets basketball. Does anyone know if these Milwaukee Bucks guys any good? – 7:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/G53XQMjE3U – 7:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Rodney came off the bench last night and put up 10 points.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/E6zAJ8gxUy – 6:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Buzz City Burgers: Voted Best Burgers in the NBA 🍔🔥

Place your order at https://t.co/9EngIYaVOa. ⭐️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1Stg7k9fcN – 6:38 PM

Story continues

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Running it back with the same starters: pic.twitter.com/Xzxu0FEgRG – 6:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jordan Nwora remains in the starting lineup for the #Bucks, joining Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. – 6:36 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half, marking the sixth 20-point half of his career. pic.twitter.com/xK2c7z2rBS – 6:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

The Buzz Boyz are in the building.

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/E84TYY2GvH – 6:13 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks improved to 8-0 this season when three players score 20 points in the same game.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/Rf5H5Z2LXO – 6:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MIL

Vernon Carey (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/sbbmDqpSZH – 5:54 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham said he is hopeful Mike Budenholzer will be back to take over on Monday, but it sounds like he still needs to stack up some negative tests. – 5:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

During his pregame availability, Darvin Ham confirmed that Jrue Holiday has exited the health and safety protocols.

But he did suffer a left ankle injury against the Raptors. Ham was not sure if Holiday would be able to play Monday in Charlotte. – 5:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The last battle with the Charlotte Hornets in December was an epic down to the wire WIN!!

🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/wjG4apA0u9 – 5:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Sweat equity. pic.twitter.com/pyhYuUkgUp – 5:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Bucks, #Suns headline Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 road tour stops (w/video) #Nets https://t.co/PhyHnvz2Ts via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vpNq0vGm3g – 5:33 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks enter tonight’s game on a season-high four-game road winning streak.

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/C3rgLnYMq8 – 5:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach JB is live! 🙌🏼 #MILvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

📍 Charlotte

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/L33dd1OFF5 – 5:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks Khris Middleton & Giannis Antetokounmpo going through their usual pregame routines in Charlotte. Second night of a back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/axx7OKSiP7 – 5:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday tested out of the NBA’s health and safety protocol, but he’s not here in Charlotte (yet). He’ll miss tonight’s #Bucks game v. the #Hornets with left ankle soreness. – 4:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Battle on offense tonight.

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/OLXzVWNDeO – 4:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

T-Ro can get sizzling hot at any time 🔥

RT & VOTE for @Terry Rozier! 🤩⭐️

#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/1sMM7I8RoB – 3:43 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks had four standout performances in last night’s win over the Nets – three guys that scored 20+ points a piece and then the guy that defended Kevin Durant.

“That’s why Wes Matthews is in a Bucks uniform.” – Darvin Ham

At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/cFm0J33Ife pic.twitter.com/kurGFgxXaa – 3:42 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Here are the Milwaukee #Bucks midseason awards 🏆 and highlights 🎥

🥇MVP

🛑Top defensive player

🎯 Best shot

😊Nicest moment

& more!

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:14 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

TFW there’s Bucks basketball again tonight!! pic.twitter.com/VXfAha7psb – 3:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Here is the Bucks injury report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:

OUT (health and safety protocols): Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill

OUT (left ankle soreness): Jrue Holiday

OUT (left ankle sprain): Donte DiVincenzo

OUT (back surgery): Brook Lopez – 2:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

⭐️ 1 RT = 1 VOTE ⭐️

Let’s get @Jrue Holiday to #NBAAllStar!! pic.twitter.com/Eb4wpqK0t9 – 2:02 PM

Sandro Mamukelashvili @Mamukelashvili5

💭…🦌 pic.twitter.com/IITXo5hDfI – 1:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝘿𝘾 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝙀! 👌

Which Charlotte player do you want to see in this year’s 3-Point Contest?

Friendly reminder to VOTE for your Hornets today! 🗳⭐️🤩

#NBAAllStar | #NBA75 | @realdellcurry pic.twitter.com/l9R2AhDxyG – 1:23 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Our best bet and prediction for Saturday’s Hornets vs. Bucks game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/08/hor… – 1:18 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

31 points for No. 34 in 27 minutes of play.

@Giannis Antetokounmpo is #NBAAllStar worthy.

RT to vote!! pic.twitter.com/ROepedrR8R – 1:03 PM