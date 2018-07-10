Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo, down to his last $3.71, awaits first NBA paycheck

Maybe Milwaukee Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo spent his last sawbuck on that sweet suit. (Getty Images)

Not many college students can relate to Villanova product Donte DiVincenzo, the NCAA title game hero who the Milwaukee Bucks drafted 17th overall in last month’s NBA draft, but most can relate to this.

As chronicled in an Instagram story, DiVincenzo showed Bucks teammate D.J. Wilson a screenshot of his savings and checking accounts, combining for $3.71, barely enough to cover a few minutes worth of slot machine fun at the Las Vegas casino they were spending time in during the city’s summer league.

Donte DiVincenzo could reaaaaaally use that first paycheck, @Bucks. 📸: lanky_smoove | Instagram pic.twitter.com/TaXHYE6co7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 10, 2018





DiVincenzo’s “life is boutta change,” wrote Wilson, along with a sack of money emoji.

The 21-year-old has yet to officially sign his rookie contract with the Bucks, but when he does, he will be owed $2.5 million for the upcoming season and at least $5.4 million guaranteed over the next two years. Even still, NBA rookies don’t see their first paychecks until Nov. 15, so he’ll either have to stretch those three bucks awfully thin over the next five months or borrow a few from his Bucks teammate.

Or just keep putting it all on red until you either get rich or go broke.

You wonder how much Villanova pocketed from his 31-point performance in the NCAA title game.

DiVincenzo missed all three of Milwaukee’s games in Vegas with a groin injury. According to the Journal Sentinel, he is one of only three unsigned first-round picks, joining Lonnie Walker and Dzanan Souza.

