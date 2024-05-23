Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo All-NBA First Team, unanimous selection

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unanimously selected to the 2023-24 All-NBA First Team, the league announced on Wednesday, May 22.

It marks Antetokounmpo’s sixth consecutive season earning First Team All-NBA honors and his eighth straight season being named All-NBA.

In his eleventh season in the NBA, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points (2nd in NBA), 11.5 rebounds (6th in NBA), a career-high 6.5 assists (T-14th in NBA), 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting a career-best 61.1% from the field (7th in NBA). He became the first player in NBA history to average 30+ points on 60% shooting in a season and tallied only the ninth season in league history, and his second consecutive such season, averaging 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists per game.

The Bucks said by doing so, Antetokounmpo joined Oscar Robertson (1960-61, 1961-62) and Wilt Chamberlain (1963-64, 1965-66) as the only players in NBA history to average 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in multiple seasons.

First Team All-NBA for the sixth straight year.



Congrats, Giannis! pic.twitter.com/Te7Yu977F3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 22, 2024

Antetokounmpo earned his eighth consecutive All-Star selection this season when he was voted a starter and team captain for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. He was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December and earned two Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the 2023-24 All-NBA First Team by Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.



