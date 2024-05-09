Bucknell’s Charles Lee Hired as Next Charlotte Hornets Head Coach
Former Bucknell basketball star Charles Lee has accepted his first head coaching job with the Charlotte Hornets after spending ten years in the NBA as an assistant coach. Lee started his coaching career in 2012 at Bucknell, where he had been the Patriot League Player of the Year in his senior season of 2006. After playing two years of international professional basketball, Lee joined Budenholzer’s staff with the Hawks in 2014 before moving to the Bucks in 2018 and the Celtics last summer.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.