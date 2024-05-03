Buckingham: 'We've worked very hard to get here'

Oxford United finished the League One season in fifth under Des Buckingham [Rex Features]

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham wants his side to maintain their "momentum" as they go into the League One play-offs.

The U's will play Peterborough United in a two-leg semi-final, with the first taking place at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday evening.

"This is something we have worked extremely hard for to get here," Buckingham told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It’s been a challenging season with lots of ups and down but we’re now playing some really good football and have some momentum behind us."

United's duo of games against Peterborough - who finished fourth - will determine if they are to earn the right to face either Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium on 18 May.

Buckingham's side moved up two places to confirm a fifth-placed finish on the final day of the season after a 2-1 victory over Exeter City and Lincoln City losing to Portsmouth.

Oxford beat Peterborough 5-0 at the Kassam back in April but Buckingham is aware of the quality that Darren Ferguson's side possess.

"We are up against a very tough side," Buckingham said.

"They are very difficult to play against, we have to be clear on what we do and how we do it.

"This club is massive, people want to come and see us do well, it’s something we need to harness going into these two games."

United scored 16 goals in six games across April, winning by four goals or more in three matches.

The second leg takes place Wednesday, 8 May.