Buccaneers signed the great Tom Brady, bring back draft bust Blaine Gabbert to back him up

Blaine Gabbert isn’t done cashing NFL checks.

Gabbert, who washed out as the 10th overall pick of the 2011 draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, is getting another shot. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed all-time great Tom Brady in March, signed Gabbert to be his backup. Gabbert signed a one-year deal according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gabbert spent most of last season with the Bucs on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder in the preseason.

Teams can’t give up on quarterbacks with a first-round pedigree, even after almost a full decade of mediocrity.

Blaine Gabbert hasn’t had much NFL success

Among NFL starter-backup combinations, you might not find any with a wider gap in NFL success than Brady and Gabbert.

Brady has the greatest resume in NFL history as the league’s only six-time Super Bowl champion. Gabbert has not had much success at all.

Gabbert is on his fifth NFL team, though he has stayed in the league since 2011. Gabbert has 48 touchdowns, 47 interceptions and a shockingly bad 71.7 career passer rating. Yet, he has started games in seven different seasons with the Jaguars, 49ers, Titans and Cardinals.

The Buccaneers hope they’re not the fifth team he starts for.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) will return to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gabbert keeps getting chances

Gabbert was considered a good prospect coming out of Missouri, of course. But the physical gifts he showed have never translated to the NFL.

Not that a quarterback’s record is an accurate stat, but the Jaguars were 5-22 in games he started. He hasn’t had much success anywhere else either. But coaches still remember the success at Missouri, see the physical traits and think they can turn him around.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton and 2019 passing yardage leader Jameis Winston are still looking for jobs. Gabbert found one. For yet another season.

