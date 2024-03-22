Buccaneers re-sign LS Zach Triner

The Buccaneers re-signed long snapper Zach Triner on Friday, the team announced.

Triner, 33, played all 17 games each of the past two seasons.

After trying to catch on with the Jets and Packers, Triner finally got his break with the Bucs in 2019. He played all 16 games that season and has been the team's long snapper since. He missed eight games in 2021 with a finger injury on his left hand, the only games he has missed in his time with the team.

Triner has played 75 regular-season games for Tampa Bay, recording 10 special teams tackles.

He was a member of the Super Bowl LV championship team and has appeared in all nine playoff games for the Buccaneers the past four seasons.

