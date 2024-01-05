Buccaneers activate WR Rakim Jarrett from IR

The Buccaneers activated wide receiver Rakeem Jarrett from injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

The Bucs placed Jarrett on IR on Nov. 22 with a quadriceps injury, and he returned to practice this week.

The undrafted rookie has appeared in 10 games for the Bucs this season, totaling four receptions for 60 yards and adding one rushing attempt and one special teams tackle.

The Bucs waived defensive tackle Deadrin Senat in a corresponding move.

Senat has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster this season. He has played three games and totaled one tackle in 18 defensive snaps and five on special teams.