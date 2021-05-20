BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
In late May, with only a few minicamps going on, we're in prime silly season for odd stories coming out of NFL franchises. The Pittsburgh Steelers are using Najee Harris at wideout! DeSean Jackson has a supernatural connection with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles! The Philadelphia Eagles locker room culture has been changed in a matter of weeks thanks to new head coach Nick Sirianni!
Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don run through all those stories and more, trying to determine: are these BS or not?
In the latter half of the episode, Matt explains why the Dallas Cowboys are the most stackable offense in the league (38:30) & the guys show some worry over the New Orleans Saints offense in 2021. (48:00)
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts