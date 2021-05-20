BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

In late May, with only a few minicamps going on, we're in prime silly season for odd stories coming out of NFL franchises. The Pittsburgh Steelers are using Najee Harris at wideout! DeSean Jackson has a supernatural connection with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles! The Philadelphia Eagles locker room culture has been changed in a matter of weeks thanks to new head coach Nick Sirianni!

Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don run through all those stories and more, trying to determine: are these BS or not?

In the latter half of the episode, Matt explains why the Dallas Cowboys are the most stackable offense in the league (38:30) & the guys show some worry over the New Orleans Saints offense in 2021. (48:00)

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris takes a snap during rookie minicamp. (Photo credit: Karl Roster/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

