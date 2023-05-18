Bryce Young cracks top 10 in NFL jersey sales

Bryce Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and will begin his professional career with the Carolina Panthers. Despite having not yet played a single down in the league, his jersey falls within the top 10 most-sold jerseys in the NFL for the month of April.

Young’s jersey just makes the list at No. 10. The jersey with the highest sales belongs to the newest member of the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Joining Young on the list is former Crimson Tide star quarterback and recent NFC champion, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Having one of the hottest jerseys in the league shows that fans are excited for Young to take the field, but it’s how he performs that really matters.

A familiar face in some new threads tops the April #NFL jersey sales 👀✈ pic.twitter.com/ceo3uR6bfc — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) May 16, 2023

