Bryce James shows apple doesn't fall too far from his famous dad LeBron James

Bronny and Bryce James, sons of LeBron James, attend a game between the Bucks and Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2023.

Apple. Tree.

LeBron James fans didn’t really think that his older son Bronny got all of the talent, did they?

With Bronny set to spend at least part of his college career at USC playing hoops, there won't be a James void at the high school level.

Judging from the video below, Bryce James may be capable of stepping into the spotlight next:

Bryce James, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward with Sierra Canyon, cracked the On3.com Top 100 of high school players this year. Even as LeBron James Sr. continues to add to his personal legacy, his children may hold the potential to stretch it into another generation professionally.

LeBron James Sr.’s Los Angeles Lakers sent the Golden State Warriors into the offseason this past Friday when they closed out their NBA Western Conference semi-finals series 4-2. It gives LeBron James Sr. yet another opportunity to claim a ring, even after some proclaimed the Lakers season over at the midway point of the NBA season.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: LeBron James' other son ready for his chance in the spotlight