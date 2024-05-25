De Bruyne expected to stay at Man City - Sunday's gossip

Kevin de Bruyne likely to stay at Manchester City, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe fails to give assurances about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future...

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is expected to extend his Manchester City contract, despite the 32-year-old's advisors holding meetings with clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Mirror)

Barcelona sporting director Deco is an admirer of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and the Spanish club could sell Brazil forward Raphinha to fund a move for the 27-year-old Colombia international. (AS - in Spanish)

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe did not answer when asked a question about whether manager Erik ten Hag will remain in his job following his side's FA Cup final win against Manchester City. (Mail)

England forward Jarrod Bowen wants to stay at West Ham amid Newcastle United being linked with a move for the 27-year-old. (Mirror)

England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe's camp will hold talks with Arsenal about the 23-year-old's future at the club following his limited playing time during the 2023-24 season. (CaughtOffside)

Barcelona have contacted Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who will leave Liverpool when his contract ends on 30 June, about the 33-year-old becoming a player-assistant to prospective new manager Hansi Flick. (AS - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain have made a 100m euro (£85m) offer for Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with the 23-year-old and Napoli still to come to an agreement about a contract renewal. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

PSG fear they are falling behind Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race to sign Lille's French centre-back Leny Yoro, 18, whose contract runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

Napoli are in contact with Antonio Conte about the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss taking over as their new manager. (Sky Sports Italia)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign 17-year-old Port Vale forward Baylee Dipepa. The England Under-17 international is also wanted by Newcastle United, West Ham, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa. (Mail)

Newcastle are looking to complete the signing of two English defenders on free transfers - Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, 25, and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, 26. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa have set a price tag of between £6-8m for Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 31, but would also be open to a loan deal. (Rudy Galetti)

Leicester City are looking into a move for Feyenoord and Slovakia centre-back David Hancko, 26, as they prepare to return to the Premier League next season. (Mail)

Versatile Spain full-back Lucas Vazquez, 32, who can also play as a winger, is close to agreeing a contract extension with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until at least June 2025. (Marca)