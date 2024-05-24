Bruno Fernandes: I want to stay, but Manchester United must meet my expectations

Bruno Fernandes (right) needs to be convinced about the club's direction of travel - Reuters/David Klein

Bruno Fernandes has insisted he does not want to leave Manchester United but wants to ensure the club share his ambitions after admitting his “frustration” at another troubled season.

Telegraph Sport revealed last month that United are prepared to listen to offers for the majority of their squad ahead of a challenging summer when the purse strings will tighten further should they lose to Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup final and have no European football next season.

Fernandes, 29, is not a player United are actively looking to move on but there is interest in Saudi Arabia and Europe in the club’s captain and, given his age, it is thought a big offer for his services would have to be discussed amid the need to raise finances to reinvest.

The Portugal midfielder has said in recent weeks that he will stay at Old Trafford as long as it is clear the club want him.

But Fernandes has now revealed in an interview with The Players’ Tribune that he also needs to be convinced about the club’s direction of travel, assurances he also sought before agreeing to sign a contract extension two years ago.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” said Fernandes, who is contracted until June 2026 with the option of another year.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.

“I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here. My family wants to be here.”

Fernandes (centre) with his Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

United are hoping to salvage some success at Wembley against City from an otherwise torrid season in which the club finished eighth in the Premier League, their lowest league position for 34 years, plus a negative goal difference, and crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage. Fernandes did not hide his disappointment at the way the campaign has gone.

“As captain, I have simply tried to be Bruno. Not another legend, or another personality, but myself,” he told The Players’ Tribune.

“Same Bruno on and off the pitch. And for me, honesty is everything. You fans deserve honesty, with the way you have supported us.

“Frustration. Isn’t that what we all feel? That’s really the only word for this season, I think. If you ask me, or if you ask any United fan, it would be the same.

“There were so many moments when we won a massive game and it felt like, ‘OK, now we are going to build from this’... and it just never happened. It never fully clicked for us. We were not consistent enough, and we have to be better. For each other, for the club, for our fans.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.