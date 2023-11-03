Bruins set team record for best start in first 10 games of an NHL season

The Boston Bruins set NHL records for most wins (65) and most points (135) by a team last season, and they're on pace to have another historic campaign in 2023-24.

The B's defeated the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout at TD Garden on Thursday night, improving their record to 9-0-1. The Bruins' only loss came in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks back on Oct. 26.

Boston's 19 points are the highest total in team history over the first 10 games of a season, eclipsing the 18 points (9-1-0) the franchise collected in the opening 10 matchups last year. The B's are one of just two teams, along with the Vegas Golden Knights, that remain undefeated in regulation.

It's still very, very unlikely that the Bruins will challenge the records they set last season. But their start to the current campaign is quite impressive when you consider all of the talent they lost over the offseason. The Bruins have the best record in the Eastern Conference despite losing Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall, Dmitry Orlov and others in the summer.

Thursday's win over a very good Leafs squad was one of the Bruins' best of the season when you consider three regular defensemen -- Charlie McAvoy (suspension), Matt Grzelcyk (injury) and Derek Forbort (injury) -- all didn't play.

The Bruins' tough schedule continues over the next week with matchups against the Detroit Red Wings (Saturday), the Dallas Stars (Monday) and the New York Islanders (Thursday).