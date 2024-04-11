Bruins' Diamond commits to Northern Michigan University

Apr. 10—Austin Bruins forward Will Diamond has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at Northern Michigan University. Diamond becomes the sixth Bruin this season to make his College Commitment.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I Hockey and further my education at Northern Michigan University" said Diamond. "I'd like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me along the way."

A native of Carpentersville, Illinois, Diamond has played 81 career games in the NAHL, 44 of them with the Bruins. For his career, Diamond has 6 goals and 14 assists for a total of 20 points. Before joining the Bruins, Diamond spent the 2022-2023 season with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL (United States Hockey League).

Northern Michigan University (Northern Michigan, Northern or NMU) is a public university in Marquette, Michigan. It was established in 1899 by the Michigan Legislature as Northern State Normal School. In 1963, the state designated Northern a university and gave the school its current name of Northern Michigan University. The Wildcats are members of the CCHA (Central Collegiate Hockey Association) and play at the Berry Event Center in Marquette, Michigan.