Bruins beat Devils, tie NHL record for most wins with 62 amid historic season

Bruins beat Devils, tie NHL record for most wins in a single season with 62 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are one step closer to breaking another major NHL record.

The B's defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday night at TD Garden for their 62nd win of the 2022-23 campaign, which ties the league record for the most victories in a single regular season. The 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning also won 62 games.

The Bruins (62-12-5) can break this record as soon as Sunday night when they play the Flyers in Philadelphia. They have three more games remaining on their regular season schedule, and all of those matchups are against non-playoff teams.

Sunday, April 9 at Flyers

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Capitals

Thursday, April 13 at Canadiens

Boston has already set team records for most wins, most road wins and most points in a season.

Last month, the Bruins clinched the Presidents' Trophy and home ice advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will play the second wild card team in the first round of the postseason.

Given the Bruins' remarkable success this season, anything less than a Stanley Cup title in June would be a massive disappointment.