Bruce Arians receives pay raise, Jason Licht gets new contract after Bucs' Super Bowl win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to keep a good group together.

Head coach Bruce Arians received a revised contract and a pay raise, and general manager Jason Licht received a new contract following the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Arians' deal won't add more years to his current contract, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Arians, 68, will receive a pay raise. He signed a four-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2019 that contains an option for the 2023 season.

Licht also signed an extension in 2019 that would keep him in his current role until 2023. The new contract will ensure Licht stays in that role for "multiple years," according to Rapoport, so it sounds like Licht received an extension as part of the new contract.

The Bucs also gave Tom Brady an extension through the 2022 season in March, so the team has prioritized keeping the band together as long as possible during the offseason.

Buccaneers looking for another Super Bowl win

Arians and Licht have a lot to live up to after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl win last season. As long as Brady is around — and Lavonte David, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, among others — the team should remain a strong contender in the NFC.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM like the Bucs' chances of reaching the Super Bowl for the second straight year. The Bucs are listed at +275 to win the NFC, the best odds of any team in the conference. They are trailed by the Los Angeles Rams (+550) and the San Francisco 49ers (+500).

More from Yahoo Sports: