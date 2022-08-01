Bru McCoy is healthy, ready to compete in training camp with Vols

Tennessee will kick off fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field.

Ahead of Tennessee’s first practice during fall training camp, second-year head coach Josh Heupel discussed the eligibility status of transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy for the 2022 season.

“I have been in dialogue with the people that we need to,” Heupel said. “Our administration has been on the other side of the coin. We feel good about where that is going. Bru is healthy and ready to compete this training camp, so he will be involved in everything we are doing.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound McCoy appeared in six games for USC in 2020. McCoy totaled 21 receptions, 236 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He committed to the Vols in May.

