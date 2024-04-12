Broz scores in OT for Denver in Frozen Four semis

For Tristan Broz, Thursday night was one happy homecoming.

Broz, the former Gophers forward from Bloomington, scored 11:09 into overtime, giving Denver a 2-1 victory over Boston University in the first semifinal of the NCAA men's Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center.

The Pioneers (31-9-3) will play the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between Boston College and Michigan on Saturday at 5 p.m. for the national championship.

Broz's winning goal came on a rush after he took a pass from defenseman Sean Behrens in the Pioneers zone. Broz raced down the ice, entered the BU zone and wired a shot past Terriers goalie Mathieu Caron for his second overtime winner of the tournament. He also had the first-round winner against Massachusetts in double overtime.

Terriers coach Jay Pandolfo unsuccessfully challenged for a missed major penalty before Broz's goal.

Tristan Lemyre, the extra forward in Denver's lineup, tied the score 1-1 at 15:21 of the second period.

Fourth-liner Luke Tuch scored a short-handed goal to give Boston University (28-10-2) a 1-0 at 7:45 of the first period.

Denver goalie Matt Davis made 33 saves. Caron stopped 27 shots.