Broz scores in OT for Denver in Frozen Four semis

Randy Johnson, Star Tribune
·1 min read

For Tristan Broz, Thursday night was one happy homecoming.

Broz, the former Gophers forward from Bloomington, scored 11:09 into overtime, giving Denver a 2-1 victory over Boston University in the first semifinal of the NCAA men's Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center.

The Pioneers (31-9-3) will play the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between Boston College and Michigan on Saturday at 5 p.m. for the national championship.

Broz's winning goal came on a rush after he took a pass from defenseman Sean Behrens in the Pioneers zone. Broz raced down the ice, entered the BU zone and wired a shot past Terriers goalie Mathieu Caron for his second overtime winner of the tournament. He also had the first-round winner against Massachusetts in double overtime.

Terriers coach Jay Pandolfo unsuccessfully challenged for a missed major penalty before Broz's goal.

Tristan Lemyre, the extra forward in Denver's lineup, tied the score 1-1 at 15:21 of the second period.

Fourth-liner Luke Tuch scored a short-handed goal to give Boston University (28-10-2) a 1-0 at 7:45 of the first period.

Denver goalie Matt Davis made 33 saves. Caron stopped 27 shots.