The Browns Wire consensus 53-man roster projections

The Cleveland Browns have gathered at the team training facility in Berea for the 2021 training camp. There are 90 players fighting for 53 spots on the active roster once the regular season starts.

Instead of presenting just one projection for which players make the final roster, we decided to do things a little differently. Editor Jared Mueller and I each came up with our own projections independently.

This is the result of the two projections blended together. You’ll see where we agreed, where we saw things divergently, and where the Browns’ biggest camp battles and decisions are coming.

Quarterbacks

The prediction for the quarterbacks was the same. The Browns keep just two: starter Baker Mayfield and veteran backup Case Keenum. Third-stringer Kyle Lauletta is unchallenged in camp and should stick on the practice squad.

Running backs

The first two are easy here. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are no-brainers to make it. After that, there is some difference of opinion. We both have Demetric Felton making the team as a sixth-round rookie. I also have D'Ernest Johnson making the roster, but Mueller does not. Fullback Andy Janovich also gets the nod from both of us. Mueller has him make it instead of a fourth tight end. For me, Janovich (or Johnson, depending on how you look at it) bumps out the No. 6 wide receiver.

Tight ends

As is the case at most spots, we agree on the primary players. We each have Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku safely on the final roster. I included Stephen Carlson in my list, but Mueller did not. My rationale? If Janovich goes down, Carlson can play the FB spot in a pinch and it's a big part of Kevin Stefanski's offense. To keep the extra TE, I cut back on a cornerback...which we'll get to in a bit.

Wide receivers

This is a position where we had some disagreement. My five:

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jarvis Landry

Rashard Higgins

Anthony Schwartz

KhaDarel Hodge

Mueller kept those five but also projected Donovan Peoples-Jones to make it. He stuck to his guns on the pick too, even when I pointed out that I strongly believe Peoples-Jones and Schwartz are competing for the same roster spot. Hodge was his last player to make the cut, while Peoples-Jones was my last player to get cut.

Offensive line

No drama here. We both listed the same 10 offensive linemen. Tackles: Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, Chris Hubbard (presuming health) and rookie James Hudson Interior: JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Nick Harris, Drew Forbes, Michael Dunn We also agreed that Alex Taylor makes the final roster if Hubbard is on the PUP list or I.R. to start the season.

Defensive tackles

The overhauled position group sees common ground on four of the five projected players:

Andrew Billings

Malik Jackson

Tommy Togiai

Jordan Elliott

The fifth DT to make the roster was different, however. Mueller predicted Malik McDowell to earn the spot, while I went with Damion Square. It's an entirely flexible projection; Square is my last player to make the cut and McDowell is in Mueller's final three to make it.

Defensive end

Myles Garrett headlines the four players in common within the projections. Garrett is joined by newcomers Takk McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney, along with holdover Porter Gustin. The fifth end is a point of divergence. I projected Joe Jackson, in part due to his ability to also play inside. Mueller rolled with young Curtis Weaver, and that's a possibility I probably should have more strongly considered in retrospect. We'll see how that plays out...

Linebackers

As was the case at DE, the top four here are the same in each projection:

Anthony Walker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Malcolm Smith

Jacob Phillips

On the fifth, I favored the defensive experience of Sione Takitaki while Mueller opted for the special teams potential of fifth-round rookie Tony Fields.

Cornerbacks

There is quite a bit of clash in projecting the CBs. The top four are easy calls with Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Troy Hill and Greg Newsome II. I had just one more CB making the cut, and I rolled with Robert Jackson. Mueller projects two CBs beyond the top four, and his duo is M.J. Stewart and A.J. Green. I did have Brian Allen making it initially before whacking him for the extra RB/FB, which is primarily a special teams role.

Safeties and specialists

Ronnie Harrison Browns

Seven projected players, the same on both lists... Safeties:

John Johnson

Grant Delpit

Ronnie Harrison

Richard LeCounte

Specialists:

Kicker Cody Parkey

Punter Jamie Gillan

Long snapper Charley Hughlett

Battle points

Most of the 53 spots were the same. We each agreed on 47 of the players. Here are the players where Mueller and I were split. I had D'Ernest Johnson, Damion Square, Sione Takitaki, Joe Jackson, Robert Jackson and Stephen Carlson making it among players who were not on Mueller's list. Mueller projected Donovan Peoples-Jones, Malik McDowell, Curtis Weaver, Tony Fields, M.J. Stewart and A.J. Green making the final 53 who were not on my list. Who comes closer to being right? Stay tuned...

