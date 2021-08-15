Browns Vs. Jaguars: Looking at the stats, Browns controlled the game

The Cleveland Browns controlled the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars even more than the 23 – 13 final score showed. Without all of their starters and most of their key veteran contributors, the Browns stayed in command despite the Jaguars playing many of their starters.

Taking a look at the box score really showed how much Cleveland had control of the game. A few things that stood out with the Browns having the better stat in all of them:

Time of possession: 33:08 to 26:52

Penalties: 3 to 7

Punts: 2 to 4

Yards: 360 to 302

Sacks: 1 to 4

Third down conversion: 59% to 47%

Turnovers: 1 (Browns had one other overturned) to 0

Passing yard per attempt: 7.4 to 5.9

In the end, the Browns vs. Jaguars game was the tale of two teams at different points in their development. Jacksonville hopes to be where Cleveland is in a few years. They hope Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will be comparable to Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield.

Saturday night, the Jags weren’t even comparable to the Browns second and third stringers much less the starters. Cleveland controlled the game thoroughout and it showed.