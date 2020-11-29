Browns vs. Jags: 3 keys to a Jacksonville victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) limped out of their Week 11 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers and will now be tasked with defeating another AFC North team that is playing well in the Cleveland Browns (7-3). When considering the fact that Cleveland is dealing with personnel issues of their own, too, the game is one that could be close.

If the Jags are to win, they will need several things to go their way. Here are a few keys we think could help them upset Cleveland at TIAA Bank Field Sunday:

Play keep away and get the offense going through RB James Robinson

Both the Browns and Jags will be down several key members of their rosters due to either the league’s COVID-19 protocol or injuries. That’s especially the case on defense, which oddly enough means the Browns and Jags have a chance for a shoot out.

In Jacksonville’s case, it just wouldn’t be smart to shy away from running back James Robinson Sunday afternoon, because when they do, the results aren’t all that great. He’s been phenomenal for the team, routinely breaking undrafted rookie records, and has also been the most consistent weapon for the Jags.

Robinson will enter the game with 172 carries for 762 rushing yards and five touchdowns, which is good for the highest rushing total amongst rookies and is the third-highest in the NFL. That means Sunday needs to be a 20-plus carry day for him as the Jags will be starting a new quarterback in Mike Glennon while their wounded defense is expected to allow a lot of points.

Don’t forget about the tandem of Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Jags’ receiving corps was hit hard with injuries this week as D.J. Chark Jr. (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) were ruled out. As a result, the Jags’ receiving corps will be a group that consists of Keelan Cole Sr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Trey Quinn, and Collin Johnson.

Due to being the most experienced member of the group, Cole is going to have to rise to the occasion and lead the way — something he’s thrived at during a contract year. That shouldn’t be all that hard to do with the Browns’ pass-rush situation as Myles Garrett and Porter Gustin both are on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

The Jags will also need Shenault, who is coming off a hamstring injury, to help in the short passing game. Chances are Glennon will need to get the ball out of his hands quickly due to being without Andre Norwell. Who better to go to for that than Shenault, who is a monster after the catch.

The Jags interior rotation needs a strong day

The Browns’ bread and butter on offense is their run game and they will come into Sunday’s game ranked third in the league in rushing. Nick Chubb is one of the best rushers in football and will come into the game with 96 attempts for 575 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, his partner in crime, Kareem Hunt, will come into the game with an even higher rushing total of 644 yards.

Simply put, this means the Jags have a chance if they can stop the run. It will fall on rookies DaVon Hamilton and Doug Costin, as well as Taven Bryan. However, the trio will have their hands full with an impressive interior offensive line as Joel Bitonio, J.C. Tretter, and Wyatt Teller have Pro Football Focus grades of 83.8, 79.1, and 95.6, respectfully. Simply put, that means fans would be hard-pressed to find a better group.

Hamilton and Costin certainly won’t be intimidated, though, as Hamilton looks like the Jags’ nose tackle of the future and Costin has a 71.9 PFF grade, good for 32nd at his position. If the pair can have a day much like we saw against the Houston Texans Week 9 and avoid wearing down in the fourth quarter, this game definitely could be a close one.