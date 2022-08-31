Browns make unique move with David Moore now a defensive tackle

The Cleveland Browns have had a unique offseason in a variety of ways. Whether that uniqueness leads to wins on the field, either this year or in the future, is still to be determined.

No matter the outcome, GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski have showed a willingness to take alternative routes. From moving on from WR Odell Beckham Jr. during the middle of the season, trading for QB Deshaun Watson despite over 20 allegations or moving on from QB Baker Mayfield after he led the team to the playoffs, Berry and Stefanski march to their own drummer.

A much smaller, but possibly more unique, decision was made on Wednesday by the team. A day after cutting OL David Moore, the Browns signed DT David Moore to their practice squad.

This is not a case of two different players with the same name instead the team is moving the former offensive lineman to defensive tackle.

Moore played three years at Grambling State after taking a redshirt in 2016. As a guard, Moore was a stout player that had power and speed that impressed many during draft evaluations. At just under 6’2″ but weighing over 320 pounds, Moore could anchor in his blocks while also being able to get out on the move.

Needing development in his technique, Moore went undrafted in 2021. Moore signed with the Carolina Panthers before landing in Cleveland.

According to Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, the team saw Moore’s ability to play on the defensive line last year:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said it made sense to move David Moore to the defensive line after seeing his work on the scout team last year. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 31, 2022

Despite that, Moore worked with the offensive line throughout training camp and is only now moving to the other side of the ball. His physical traits, short and stout, fit well on the interior of the defensive line but it is extremely rare for the change to be made after training camp instead of before.

Perhaps all of Cleveland’s unique moves work out. This one doesn’t have the importance of Beckham, Watson or Mayfield but, in some ways, flies even more in the face of conventional thinking in the NFL.

Only time will tell if unique and different are the roads to success for the Browns.

