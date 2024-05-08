Browns have the toughest strength of schedule in 2024

The NFL schedule announcement will be coming soon, but the strength of the schedule has already been figured out based on last season. Sitting here before the preseason, the Cleveland Browns have the hardest schedule in the league, as their opponents were a combined 158-131 in 2023.

Of course, that is going off of last year’s records, and the rosters of those teams look different heading into 2024. The Browns will face a total of 12 games against teams that had winning records last season. One nice aspect is several of their toughest opponents, the Steelers, Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins, Cowboys, and Bengals, will be played at home.

Granted, they will also have to play their division rivals on the road as well. The Browns have a second-place schedule after last year, and that’ll make getting back to the playoffs harder in 2024, but if this roster plays up to its potential, they will be ready for the challenge.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire