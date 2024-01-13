Browns-Texans turning into a shootout, Houston leads 17-14 early in second quarter

It looks the Browns and Texans are engaged in an old fashioned shootout.

Each team has scored a touchdown on its last two possessions, as the Texans have taken a 17-14 lead with 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

CJ Stroud threw the first postseason touchdown of his career to Nico Collins with the receiver going 15 yards on a short pass for a touchdown. It took only four plays for the Texans to score, as Devin Singletary took the first play 29 yards on a carry. Then Stroud hit John Metchie for a 27-yard gain.

A play later, Stroud found Collins for the score.

The Browns then took just six plays to get a touchdown on their second straight drive.

On the last play of the first quarter, Flacco hit Harrison Bryant with an intermediate pass over the middle that the tight end took 47 yards to the Houston 28. Flacco gained 3 yards on a third-and-2 QB sneak to move the chains down to the Texans 17. A play later, Flacco slipped a shovel pass to Hunt, who took it up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown — Hunt’s second score of the game.

But the Texans came right back, scoring in one play on a 76-yard catch-and-run from tight end Brevin Jordan to give Houston a three-point advantage.

That throw made Stroud 7-of-11 passing for 183 yards with two touchdowns.

Flacco has started the game 11-of-12 for 146 yards with a touchdown.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil had to exit the game after suffering an apparent knee injury on the extra point following Collins’ touchdown. He is questionable to return.

Browns guard Joel Bitonio had to exit the game after suffering an apparent leg injury early in the second quarter. He went up to the locker room for further examination. He is questionable to return with an ankle injury.