Browns Stadium hosting Summer Slam: What to know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland is already the Rock and Roll Capital of the world, and this summer it will be the epicenter of pro wrestling’s premiere event.

WWE and TKO Group Holdings announced Monday that tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Traditionally, the blockbuster event draws a huge crowd anywhere it takes place. This year, the stage is set for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

While it’s not known until the event who is participating, Cleveland is home to several WWE Superstars including Logan Paul, The Miz, and Johnny Gargano.

Want to be sure you get a seat? According to event organizers, presale tickets are available starting Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Fans can click here to register for an exclusive presale offer.

Organizers also said that priority pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every “exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.”

To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, click here.

SummerSlam will stream live in the U.S. on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For more information on SummerSlam, check out this link.





