Browns take South Dakota CB Myles Harden with pick No. 227 in 2024 NFL draft

With the 227th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns have added South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden.

It wouldn’t be an NFL draft if general manager Andrew Berry did not draft a defensive back. That’s just what he does here, landing the South Dakota product in the last round of the draft.

A four-year contributor at South Dakota, Harden played predominantly outside cornerback. He is listed at 5-10 and 188 pounds, and many believe he can kick inside to nickel if needed as well.

Harden has racked up six career interceptions during his college career at the FCS level. PFF graded him out as a top-notch player in coverage.

His roster spot is not locked in as a seventh round pick, and Harden will likely have to play special teams to secure a place on the final 53-man roster.

The Browns have one pick left in the draft, slated to pick again at pick No. 243.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire