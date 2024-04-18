Browns sign OL Germain Ifedi

The Browns have added some depth to their offensive line.

Cleveland announced on Thursday that the club has signed Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi, 29, was a Seahawks first-round pick in 2016. He has appeared in 102 games with 83 starts, playing at both guard and tackle.

While he played in all 17 games for the Falcons in 2022, he did not make a start and was on the field for just eight offensive snaps.

Ifedi spent last season with the Bills — mainly on the active roster but also on the practice squad. He did not appear in a game.