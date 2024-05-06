Browns projected to receive two 7th-round comp picks for exits of Sione Takitaki, Harrison Bryant

The Cleveland Browns are set to see two more late-round picks added to their tally in the 2025 NFL draft after the departure of two free agents. Losing tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Sione Takitaki to the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots respectively, the Browns are slated to receive an additional seventh round pick for each.

While this information is unofficial, the compensatory pick formula has been cracked by Over the Cap, and this information is as close to gold as it gets without being verified and released by the NFL.

Already with eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft in their possession, these two unofficial compensatory picks would push their total to double digits. Seeing how general manager Andrew Berry has used Day 3 picks to land talents like wide receivers Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, as well as defensive end Za’Darius Smith, these picks are nothing to scoff at.

