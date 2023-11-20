Browns reportedly signing former Ravens Super Bowl MVP QB Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Flacco visited with the team and will reportedly sign with the practice squad with the expectation that he'll join the active roster, according to the report. Flacco joins the Browns after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending fracture to his throwing shoulder.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that Flacco will mentor rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in what appears to be a backup role.

Joe Flacco is joining the Cleveland Browns. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Thompson-Robinson started Sunday in Cleveland's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 165 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) with no touchdowns and an interception. The Browns won despite a poor offensive outing to improve to 7-3 and remain in the hunt for the AFC North title. The 8-3 Ravens lead the division by a half game.

Flacco, 38, played 11 seasons with the Ravens before a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos and three seasons with the New York Jets. He quarterbacked the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship over the San Francisco 49ers following the 2012 season and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in the 34-31 win. He started four games for the Jets last season as a fill-in last and last played in an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.