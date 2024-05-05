Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson gives injury update

After an exciting preseason, former fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a bit of a rollercoaster rookie season in 2023. There were flashes for the former UCLA star, including a clutch game-winning drive to beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being replaced by Joe Flacco, DTR got hurt in mop-up duty, suffering a hip injury that ended his season early. While speaking with Cleveland.com’s Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot, he gave an update on his hip injury.

“I’d say probably March (there was a turning point),” he said. “I got another MRI. And so from there, things looked a lot better. We kind of started ramping it up from there, but I’m just super excited back on Monday.”

There haven’t been many updates on the situation, so it is good to hear that he is ready to get back on the field. On-field preparation for the 2024 season is about to kick off for the Cleveland Browns.

