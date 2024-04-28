Who the Browns picked up on the final day of the NFL Draft in Detroit?

DETROIT (WCMH) — With four picks on the final day of the NFL Draft, the Browns picked up a variety of players to address their various needs on both sides of the ball.

In the fifth round, Cleveland selected Louisville wide receiver Jamar Thrash as the 156th overall pick. The LaGrange, Georgia native led the Cardinals with 63 receptions last season for 858 yards and six touchdowns.

Buckeyes taken on the final day of the NFL Draft in Detroit

In the sixth round, the Browns added linebacker Nathaniel Watson from Mississippi State as the 206th overall pick. A native of Maplesville, Alabama, Watson was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker. He started all 12 games for the Bulldogs and recorded 13 tackles for a loss as well as ten sacks and an interception. The three-year starter led the SEC with 134 total tackles.

The Browns had two picks in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden and Cincinnati defensive tackle Jowon Briggs. Harden started all 13 games and recorded 58 tackles, earning a spot on the all-Missouri Valley conference first team. Briggs is the second DT the Browns chose this year after selecting Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. in the second round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.