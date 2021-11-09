Browns' Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19, leaving only 1 RB available

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal medical information.

Two-time Pro Bowl selection Chubb and rookie sixth-round draft pick Felton will land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chubb and Felton are vaccinated against the virus, as are fourth-string running back John Kelly and practice-squad wide receiver Lawrence Cager, the person said.

The Browns announced Kelly and Cager were placed on COVID-19 lists Monday.

Because the four players are vaccinated, they would each need two negative tests 24 hours apart to be activated.

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The development puts their ability to play Sunday when the Browns (5-4) visit the New England Patriots (5-4) into jeopardy.

Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL. In seven games this season (he missed two with a calf injury), Chubb has compiled 120 carries for 721 yards (6 average) and six touchdowns to go along with eight catches for 69 yards. In Sunday's 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb had 14 carries for 137 yards (9.8 average) and two touchdowns (1 and 70 yards).

The only running back on the Browns' active roster who hasn't tested positive for COVID-19 this week is D'Ernest Johnson, so the team will obviously need help at the position.

Running back Kareem Hunt remains on injured reserve with a calf injury and is expected to miss a few more weeks.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Nick Chubb tests positive for COVID, leaving 1 RB available