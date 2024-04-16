Browns move on from OL Drew Forbes after failed physical

The players are back in Berea. The Cleveland Browns kicked off the first day of offseason conditioning on Monday. On the same day, the Browns waived versatile offensive lineman Drew Forbes after he failed his physical. Forbes has been with the Browns after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Forbes spent some time in 2022 with the Detroit Lions following John Dorsey who was the Browns general manager that drafted him. He opted out of the 2020 season during the COVID year when the Browns won 11 games.

During his time in the NFL, he played in 13 games, but the team kept him around despite injuries and struggled to find the field. But his ability to play both inside and outside could lead to him finding a home for training camp.

Next up for the Cleveland Browns is the 2024 NFL draft, which kicks off next week in Detroit as the offseason rages on.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire