New Browns guard Zak Zinter ready to roll despite breaking tibia and fibula in November

Late last season against the Ohio State Buckeyes, new Cleveland Browns guard Zak Zinter suffered a leg injury. Ironically enough, Browns second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. was the player who fell into Zinter’s leg, breaking his tibia and fibula, ending his season.

But the good news is that Zinter says he is ready to go for training camp with the Browns. This is good news as some people, including myself, thought he might fall further in the draft because of that injury, but it sounds like he’s healed and ready to hit the ground running with his new team.

Zinter is set to learn from two of the best guards in the NFL and plays the game similarly to right guard Wyatt Teller, especially in the run game. If the team needs to play Zinter in 2024, his high football IQ and solid technique will help him be at least serviceable for the Browns right away as a rookie.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire