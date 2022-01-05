Browns make flurry of roster moves to open Week 18

The Cleveland Browns had a long list of transactions on Tuesday as they prepared for Week 18.

Not only is quarterback Baker Mayfield getting surgery and ending his season early, but the Browns have done the following:

activated linebacker Elijah Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list,

placed running back D’Ernest Johnson and safety Javonte Moffatt (practice squad) on the reserve/COVID-19 list,

waived quarterback Kyle Lauletta and tackle Alex Taylor (reserve/COVID-19),

signed tight end Nick Guggemos to the practice squad,

and, finally, restored quarterback Nick Mullens and safety Tedric Thompson to the practice squad from reserve/COVID-19.

That’s how Cleveland kicked off their week as they ready themselves for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are fresh off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It’s likely Mullens will serve as the backup quarterback for that game. Quarterback Case Keenum is expected to be the starter.

The loss of Johnson may not have a major impact, if the Browns have both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Hunt missed last week’s game with an injury. That said, Johnson is eligible to return in time to play under the NFL’s new rules about a five-day turnaround after hitting the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns and Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

