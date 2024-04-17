Browns to entertain a possible third alternate helmet after rule change

The NFL altered the rule this offseason, allowing teams to have a second alternate helmet, and third helmet in total in their uniform arsenal. And the Cleveland Browns are going to entertain that opportunity even after announcing a new change to their helmet today.

Doing a radio hit today, Browns’ EVP JW Johnson said that the team will explore the possibility of what it would look like to add another helmet to their gameday fits. Last year, the Browns added a white helmet and it went over with glowing success among the fanbase.

Johnson has been at the forefront of uniform design, both good and bad for the Browns. But one thing that can be said about him is that he considers fan opinions. This was a major reason why the Browns brought back orange pants and the white facemasks.

Looking at the history of the Browns, however, it would be hard to find a third helmet to consider without slapping a logo on one. That feels a bit disingenuous to Browns’ history though.

Regardless, we will see what they come up with!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire