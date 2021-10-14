Browns EDGE Myles Garrett sticks Ben Roethlisberger headstone in his Halloween decorations

It’s spooky season and it’s obvious Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has the Halloween spirit. In the pics below you can see that Garrett has his front yard decorated with headstones adorned with names and numbers of the quarterbacks he faces. This includes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Garrett is one of the premier pass rushers in the league and is off to a hot start this season. The Browns and Steelers haven’t squared off yet this season but will play twice after the Steelers bye week.

It’s good Garrett has a sense of humor about all this and I’d hope these quarterbacks would too. And let’s be honest, if Garrett really wanted to rattle the cages of Steelers fans there would be a Mason Rudolph stone out there too.

Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021

