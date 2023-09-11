Browns defense sees chaos created by Jim Schwartz's scheme as a "beautiful thing"

The Browns hired defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz this offseason with hopes that he could turn their defense into a potent unit and the first look at his work was just what they hoped to see.

Cleveland sacked Joe Burrow twice and hit him 10 times while keeping the Bengals out of the end zone during a season-opening 24-3 win. Over the course of the game, Schwartz used a variety of players and alignments up front in order to keep the Bengals from getting comfortable.

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith said blockers "can’t figure us out" when players are always coming from different directions and defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo said all of the chaos that Schwartz's plans created was a pleasant sight to see.

“In real time you can see it,” Okoronkwo said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “They’re pointing everywhere. They don’t know who to block, who’s dropping, who’s coming. It’s a beautiful thing. It all was executed perfectly today.”

Teams will make adjustments based on what they saw from the Browns on Sunday, so Schwartz and the defenders will have to be ready to adapt as well if they're going to keep putting up performances like they had on Sunday.