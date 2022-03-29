Browns agree to terms with former Seahawks center Ethan Pocic

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot at Cleveland.com, the Browns have agreed to terms with former Seahawks center Ethan Pocic on a one-year deal. Pocic has a tough act to follow as he will be replacing J.C. Tretter, who Cleveland released two weeks ago. In addition to being the head of the player’s union, Tretter served as an excellent starter for the Browns over the last five years. This past season he earned high grades from PFF in both pass protection and run blocking.

Pocic joins an offense that has undergone a radical change this offseason. The Browns brought in two new quarterbacks by trading for Deshaun Watson and signing Jacoby Brissett to back him up. They’ve also added former Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is expected to be traded sometime in the coming days. Seattle has been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

Speaking of the Seahawks, this news pretty much cements Austin Blythe as their projected starting center for the 2022 season. He recently signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. While Blythe knows the system having previously played for the Rams, he likely won’t be much of an upgrade over Pocic. If he fails, other options on the roster include Kyle Fuller – who bombed himself last season but was re-signed on a cheap one-year contract – and Dakoda Shepley – who has yet to get an opportunity.

