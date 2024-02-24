Brown: UK basketball showed it can flip switch in a big game, but that won't work in March

LEXINGTON — There goes Kentucky.

Making the college basketball world believe its worthy of discussion among national title contenders with another dazzling offensive performance on Saturday.

Dazzling might not even do it justice the way the seventeenth-ranked Wildcats outperformed the nation’s No. 1 offense according to KenPom.com in its 117-95 win over No. 13 Alabama in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky shot a season-high 63.1 percent from the floor, which was the fourth time this season it surpassed 60 percent. And made 13 of 24 3-pointers, the fifth game it shot better than 50 percent.

With eight minutes left in the game and the Cats having already surpassed the century mark holding a 35-point lead, they were shooting 70 percent from the floor and 70 percent from behind the arc.

Freshman forward Justin Edwards looked the part of all the hype that preceded him scoring a game-high 28 points on a perfect 10-for-10 game shooting from the floor.

Absurd numbers. All of them.

I’m just not buying it.

Not until UK realizes that March begins at the end of the week, meaning the postseason is near and it isn’t kind to teams that play like they can turn on the intensity when they need to.

My memory is long enough to recall the Cats had a 15-point lead on the road at LSU on Wednesday, but did not leave Baton Rouge with a victory.

That’s how March will do you.

It was easy for the Cats to be charged about Bama. The Crimson Tide entered the game alone in first place with a one game lead over Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference standing.

UK was in a bit of a must-win situation in a measuring stick kind of game. Kentucky needed to win to stay in contention for a top four seed and a double bye in the SEC Tournament and also not lose seeding ground in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament committee.

But what’s going to happen when the Cats face a double-digit seed from a conference they never heard of and a school that hasn’t even been Division I more than 50 years?

Or what’s going to happen when they face a team that plays defense greater than the NBA All-Star level that the Tide was on Saturday?

Will the Cats still come with the same effort?

This column will be updated.

