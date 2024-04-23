Brown to remain with relegated Kidderminster

Kidderminster Harriers have extended the contract of manager Phil Brown, despite the club's relegation from the National League.

The 64-year-old former Derby, Hull and Southend boss was appointed in January on a deal to the end of the season.

They were seven points from safety at that time and their relegation was confirmed by a 1-0 home loss to Eastleigh on 13 April.

Brown and assistant Neil McDonald have agreed new contracts to the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

"Relegation hurt us all, we must turn that hurt into determination to bounce back," said director of football Dean Holdsworth.

"The arrival of Phil Brown gave the players, supporters and the whole club a new sense of belief, and the re-signing of Phil indicates the chairman's ambition to return to the National League as soon as possible.

"We're delighted to secure their services for another two seasons. We look forward to pressing the ‘reset’ button; plenty of hard work is already going on to ensure we are in the best possible shape to compete next season."