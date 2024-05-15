My brother is just what Edinburgh need - Tuipulotu

Mosese Tuipulotu is expected to provide an aggressive presence in Edinburgh's midfield [Getty Images]

Sione Tuipulotu says “people will be very surprised” by his brother Mosese and believes he is just what Edinburgh need.

The 23-year-old Waratahs centre has signed a two-year deal to join Sean Everitt’s team this summer.

His older brother is excited to see what he will bring to the Scottish game.

“I won’t speak about his rugby because I know he’s going to come over and show it for himself," Sione told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

“I will tell you about his personality. He’s the most competitive person that I’ve ever met and he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

“I’m looking forward to him coming over here and I know he’ll be using the motivation to prove a lot of people wrong. I’m excited for him to come over and do it.

“I know what type of person he is first and foremost; he’s competitive, and in sport in general I’ve had a lot of run-ins with him when we were younger in the backyard that often turned to blows.

"If there’s one thing I can say, it’s that Edinburgh are getting a very competitive player.

“I know what he’s going to bring to their side and to be honest I think he’s exactly what they need.”

Sione Tuipulotu will likely face his brother when Glasgow play Edinburgh next season [Getty Images]

Mosese turned down a move to Glasgow last year after talks with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and had his sights set on earning international recognition with Australia.

Now he has decided to follow in the footsteps of his brother, who has been a revelation for club and country since arriving in Scotland in 2021.

“I just wanted my brother to come to Scotland in the first place and now he’s finally made the decision I’m happy wherever he goes, whatever route he’s taking in doing what he wants to do,” Sione continued.

“I think my parents are most happy because he’s had a little bit of a hard time in Australia with injuries and stuff like that and maybe not getting as much love as he maybe thought he deserved.

“Sometimes a change of environment is everything you need and it was everything that I needed.

"I’ve got a son on the way and it’ll be nice to have my little bro' around my son as well as he grows up with as much family around as I can.”