Brooks Koepka's explanation for snubbing Tiger Woods: 'I don't practice'

Brooks Koepka doesn't practice before regular tournaments. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

If you’re going to big-time Tiger Woods, you better have a good excuse. Either that, or you do what Brooks Koepka did and quote Allen Iverson.

Things got awkward Tuesday after Woods said Koepka ignored one of his texts. Woods texted Koepka about playing a practice round together, but Koepka never got back to Woods.

When asked about the snub, Koepka hit Woods with the golf version of A.I.’s “we talking about practice” quote.

Turns out, Koepka only practices before majors. If it’s a regular tournament, he doesn’t practice. Koepka then adds, “If you see me on TV, that’s when I play golf.”

While some may quibble with Koepka’s approach, it has worked out for him. He’s finished either first or second at the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open in 2019.

